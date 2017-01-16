Skip to main content
Music
Music
Where to Listen
Recently Played
Jason & Deb
Jason & Deb
Blog
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
Deb's Diary
Alex's Blog
Get Involved
Intern w/ J&D
On-Air
On-Air
DJs
Jason and Deb
Lawless
Toby
Trevin (Xposure)
John Laird (Homegrown)
Shows
Show Schedule
The Morning X
No Control
Chillville
Hypersonic
Pics/Vids
Pics/Vids
Media Gallery
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Podcasts
Jason and Deb
No Control
Calendars
Calendars
Concert Calendars
101X Concerts
Chillville Concerts
No Control Concerts
Homegrown Live
Event Calendars
Community Calendar
Events and Appearances
Contests
Contests
Latest Contests
101X UNITED
More
More
101X United
Contact Us
Community Impact
Work with Us
Internships
Xcursion Hangout Fest 2017
Homegrown Live FEB 16
Join 101x UNITED
Chillville
Get Involved With Jason...
John
Jan. 16, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Hey there! Check out the show. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something. Tres Oui –...
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 15, 2017
"There are few things as fetching as a bruised ego on a beautiful Angel." - Joseph - SOS (Overboard) ** - Daft...
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
(1/15/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Bonobo
Today's catch is a simply magnificent new track from Simon Green, or better know as Bonobo . He was born and...
No Control Radio
Jan. 14, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/13/17
It's Friday the 13th and I don't care...infact I don't think I even mentioned it once during the show, mainly...
Lawless
Jan. 12, 2017
UKTX: Episode 1 of '17 Streams Below
New year, new routines--and I forgot part of mine. Here's the latest UKTX, from last weekend, featuring some...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 12, 2017
Lilah Sturges In-Studio
We had a special guest today: Lilah Sturges , a New York Times best-selling writer and friend of Alex who recently...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 11, 2017
What's Our Bracket?
It's nearly March Madness time again (kind of). So you know what that means... The Annual Jason & Deb Bracket...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 11, 2017
Jason And Deb's Super Yoga (TM)
Since we learned about Goat Yoga today, we had to go back to one of our greatest sports achievements: Super Yoga...
101X
Jan. 10, 2017
The Weekend's Secret Spoon Show At Antone's
Spoon played a packed Antone's Friday night--a surprise performance tipped off with a vague email to the band’s...
Lawless
Jan. 10, 2017
ALTERNATIVE FIRST: UK Drum & Bass Outfit Sigma Enlist Lip-Synching Talent Of Millie Bobby Brown
courtesy of YouTube Earlier this week, we saw Millie Bobby Brown rap on the Golden Globes telecast. Below, check...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 10, 2017
Nick Lost His Bus Virginity
Don't worry - Nick didn't have sex on the bus. Because, ew. No. Just no. But Nick did take a CapMetro bus for the...
John
Jan. 09, 2017
Homegrown Replay
The show is back! Listen for new tunes from Tres Qui, Ty Richards and Pollen Rx, plus tracks from rad bands with...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 09, 2017
Sit Stay Day 2017
The folks at Emancipet have a simple philosophy for the impending holiday of Valentine's Day (yes, it's coming...
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 8, 2017
"Maximum effort." - Chrome Sparks - All Or Nothing - De Lux - Better At Making Time - Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (...
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
(1/8/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - London Grammar
Today's catch is a brand new track from the London trio, London Grammar . The song is called " Rooting for You ",...
No Control Radio
Jan. 07, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/6/17
Our first show of 2017 gets us back to 'normal,' well kind of, you know what I mean, we bring the latest metal, a...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 06, 2017
The Gift Of A Lifetime??
We've got to admit something shameful. We're pretty much obsessed with an As Seen On TV product. You may have even...
Chillville
Jan. 04, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 1, 2017
Best Songs of 2016! - The xx - On Hold - Bonobo - Kerala - Frenship - Capsize (ft. Emily Warren) - Sampha - Blood...
Chillville
Jan. 03, 2017
Chillville Playlist - December 25, 2016
Best Albums of 2016! - Cliff Martinez - Runway (#37 - The Neon Demon: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Banks...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Alex's Turtle Shell
Even though Alex's birthday is the day before Jason's... and that was a month ago... Jason gave Alex a very...
