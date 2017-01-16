Advertisement

John
Jan. 16, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Hey there! Check out the show. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something. Tres Oui –...
LCD Soundsystem - "Dance Yrself Clean" (Muppet Video)
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 15, 2017
"There are few things as fetching as a bruised ego on a beautiful Angel." - Joseph - SOS (Overboard) ** - Daft...
Bonobo - No Reason (ft. Nick Murphy)
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
(1/15/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Bonobo
Today's catch is a simply magnificent new track from Simon Green, or better know as Bonobo . He was born and...
No Control Radio
Jan. 14, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/13/17
It's Friday the 13th and I don't care...infact I don't think I even mentioned it once during the show, mainly...
Lawless
Jan. 12, 2017
UKTX: Episode 1 of '17 Streams Below
New year, new routines--and I forgot part of mine. Here's the latest UKTX, from last weekend, featuring some...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 12, 2017
Lilah Sturges In-Studio
We had a special guest today: Lilah Sturges , a New York Times best-selling writer and friend of Alex who recently...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 11, 2017
What's Our Bracket?
It's nearly March Madness time again (kind of). So you know what that means... The Annual Jason & Deb Bracket...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 11, 2017
Jason And Deb's Super Yoga (TM)
Since we learned about Goat Yoga today, we had to go back to one of our greatest sports achievements: Super Yoga...
101X
Jan. 10, 2017
The Weekend's Secret Spoon Show At Antone's
Spoon played a packed Antone's Friday night--a surprise performance tipped off with a vague email to the band’s...
Lawless
Jan. 10, 2017
ALTERNATIVE FIRST: UK Drum & Bass Outfit Sigma Enlist Lip-Synching Talent Of Millie Bobby Brown
courtesy of YouTube Earlier this week, we saw Millie Bobby Brown rap on the Golden Globes telecast. Below, check...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 10, 2017
Nick Lost His Bus Virginity
Don't worry - Nick didn't have sex on the bus. Because, ew. No. Just no. But Nick did take a CapMetro bus for the...
John
Jan. 09, 2017
Homegrown Replay
The show is back! Listen for new tunes from Tres Qui, Ty Richards and Pollen Rx, plus tracks from rad bands with...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 09, 2017
Sit Stay Day 2017
The folks at Emancipet have a simple philosophy for the impending holiday of Valentine's Day (yes, it's coming...
ChillVille
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 8, 2017
"Maximum effort." - Chrome Sparks - All Or Nothing - De Lux - Better At Making Time - Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (...
London Grammar
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
(1/8/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - London Grammar
Today's catch is a brand new track from the London trio, London Grammar . The song is called " Rooting for You ",...
No Control Radio
Jan. 07, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/6/17
Our first show of 2017 gets us back to 'normal,' well kind of, you know what I mean, we bring the latest metal, a...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 06, 2017
The Gift Of A Lifetime??
We've got to admit something shameful. We're pretty much obsessed with an As Seen On TV product. You may have even...
Chillville
Chillville
Jan. 04, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 1, 2017
Best Songs of 2016! - The xx - On Hold - Bonobo - Kerala - Frenship - Capsize (ft. Emily Warren) - Sampha - Blood...
Chillville
Chillville
Jan. 03, 2017
Chillville Playlist - December 25, 2016
Best Albums of 2016! - Cliff Martinez - Runway (#37 - The Neon Demon: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Banks...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Alex's Turtle Shell
Even though Alex's birthday is the day before Jason's... and that was a month ago... Jason gave Alex a very...
