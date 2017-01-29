Advertisement

Young The Giant @ 101X...
Xcursion Hangout Fest 2017
Homegrown Live FEB 16
Join 101x UNITED
Chillville
Previous Pause Next
Goldfrapp
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 29, 2017
"There's a hundred-thousand streets in this city. You don't need to know the route. You give me a time and a place...
Comments
Underworld - "Slow Slippy"
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
(1/29/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Underworld
Let's make this real simple...today's catch of the day is 1 of 2 new Underworld songs off the recently released T2...
Comments
No Control Radio
Jan. 28, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/27/17
We invited our friends Marcy and Aaron from the Star of Texas Tattoo and Art Revival show in for tonight's show to...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
Movie Popcorn
Jason told us he and his girlfriend - did you know he has a girlfriend? - took a big step together. He ate popcorn...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
See Max Frost & Help Charity
Ever been at an awesome concert and said to yourself, "Man, I wish this were raising money for charity." (If not,...
Comments
101X
Jan. 25, 2017
Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to lately?
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to? Well they've been busy. And a busy...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 25, 2017
VIDEOS: Deb's Puppies VS Jason's Concert
It ws a big weekend from everyone: Jason went to Chicago to see Alkaline Trio, and Deb started fostering puppies...
Comments
Lawless
Jan. 24, 2017
Replay UKTX: New Gorillaz, Ed Sheeran, Jesus & Mary Chain
Ed Sheeran “Castle On The Hill” Gorillaz “Hallelujah Money” Elbow “Magnificent (She Says)” Catfish and the...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 24, 2017
More Puppy Pictures!!!
As Deb has recently gone back to fostering puppies from Austin Pets Alive! we can all expect plenty of puppy...
Comments
101X
Jan. 23, 2017
Blue October & More Bands Are Playing A Free Music Fest in Houston!
Photo: Getty Images / Layne Murdoch Anybody up for a mini-road trip to Houston? In case you missed the news last...
Comments
John
Jan. 23, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Get in on the show! It has a ton of new music. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Deb's Fostering Puppies Again
Once again Deb's house is full of puppies. She's fostering two little guys right now: Juan Carlos and Luther. And...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Protests And Art And Dickmans - OH MY
This weekend Jason was in Chicago mostly for a concert, but since he took his girl friend - not his girlfriend,...
Comments
Chillville
Chillville
Jan. 22, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 22, 2017
"As your attorney, I advise you to take a hit out of the little brown bottle in my shaving kit. You won't need...
Comments
Gorillaz - "Hallelujah Money (ft. Benjamin Clementine)" Video
Chillville
Jan. 22, 2017
(1/22/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Gorillaz
Today's catch is a brand new track from Gorillaz (co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett ). and is their first...
Comments
No Control Radio
Jan. 21, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/20/17
So many people seem to be struggling with something today, politics? Not what we do on Friday nights, I hope that...
Comments
Lawless
Jan. 19, 2017
Hear Sunday's UKTX Again
Blossoms “Honey Sweet” XX “On Hold” Biffy Clyro “Howl” Bastille “Blame” Courteeners “The 17th” Metronomy “Hang Me...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 19, 2017
Please Vote For Us
We ain't too proud to beg: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE vote for us in the Austin Chronicle Music Awards . It's an award...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 18, 2017
Putting A Shirt On Jason's Body
Before the Christmas break, amid all the t-shirt hysteria , Jason ordered a t-shirt with "I Have A Girlfriend"...
Comments
Jason and Deb
Jan. 17, 2017
Strangers In Deb's Home
Let's go back to the long, long ago of last week. Deb told us a story about how she ran into a cyclist with her...
Comments

101X Links

Other Links

Connect

Find us on:

 

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.