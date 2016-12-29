Skip to main content
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Alex's Turtle Shell
Even though Alex's birthday is the day before Jason's... and that was a month ago... Jason gave Alex a very...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Jason And Aiden Go To Harlem
For Christmas Jason got his nephew Aiden tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters. Which is interesting, because...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 28, 2016
Fangs For Phones
Did you get an awesome phone for Christmas? Probably not. But there's good news. We've got a Sony Xperia X...
Lawless
Dec. 23, 2016
Stream UKTX: The Best of '16 Show
As I suppose you'll have better things to do on Chrimbo (as the Brits say) & New Years mornings, I'm posting...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 20, 2016
Orangetheory Fitness - The Testimonials
We've been going on and on about Orangetheory Fitness, who just helped a bunch of listeners lose a bunch of weight...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 20, 2016
Nick's Busted Face - The Video
We told you recently that Nick had quite the little adventure getting drunk, then walking from his house to the...
Lawless
Dec. 19, 2016
Sunday's UKTX Included New XX, Blossoms, Rag'n'Bone Man
Miss Sunday's UKTX? Here's another listen: Bastille “Blame” Blossoms “Honey Sweet” Courteeners “The 17th” Biffy...
John
Dec. 19, 2016
Homegrown Replay
Here's the second part of my Homegrown favs from 2016! I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need...
Chillville
Dec. 18, 2016
Chillville Playlist - December 18, 2016
"I've come back for you... to remind you of something. Something you once knew...That this world is not real. To...
Chillville
Dec. 18, 2016
(12/18/16) Monty's Catch of the Day - Flume
This is the last "catch of the day" of 2016, so I decided to make it a fun one...and it just so happened that...
No Control Radio
Dec. 17, 2016
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 12/16/16
With the coming of the holiday season, biting back with some loud music seems appropriate, right? Iknwo we are all...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 16, 2016
Christmas Came Early This Year
Even though Christmas is over a week away, we decided to exchange presents early, since Deb was going out of town...
Trevin
Dec. 14, 2016
XPOSURE Replay 12/11/16
On this show, we take a look back at some of the coolest jamz of 2016! Best of 2016 – 1st Crack LCD Soundsystem –...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 14, 2016
Orangetheory Fitness Before & After
We have finally reached the conclusion of our Orangetheory Fitness Weight Loss Challenge. It was guys vs girls -...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 13, 2016
Alex Was On Doug Loves Movies
A few years back Jason and Deb were both guests on our friend Doug Benson 's podcast Doug Loves Movies . But for...
Lawless
Dec. 12, 2016
UKTX: New Elbow, Jesus & Mary Chain Premiere
Last week, Manchester scene vets Elbow released details on the release of their seventh album, Little Fictions ...
John
Dec. 12, 2016
Homegrown Replay
Here's part 1 of my year-end list of Homegrown favs. Check it out! I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 12, 2016
Deb Stole Someone Else's Hair
Last week Deb was talking about how she was thinking about getting hair extensions before her brother's wedding...
Chillville
Dec. 11, 2016
Chillville Playlist - December 11, 2016
"Learn it. Know It. Live It." - Bishop Briggs - Pray (Empty Gun) ** - RL Grimes - Reminder (ft. How To Dress Well...
Chillville
Dec. 11, 2016
(12/11/16) Monty's Catch of the Day - Thievery Corporation
I always try to keep it short when the catch of the day comes from one of our bigger Chillville artists. So let's...
