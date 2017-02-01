Advertisement

101X Concert Series
Young The Giant @ 101X...
Xcursion Hangout Fest 2017
Homegrown Live FEB 16
101X
Feb. 01, 2017
Watch Local Natives Perform "Villainy" on The Late Late Show
Photo: YouTube Well it looks like Local Natives haven't been taking things slow since we last saw them at 101x's...
Jason and Deb
Feb. 01, 2017
Stupid Super Bowl Bets
Every year when the Super Bowl comes up, we find the stupidest prop bets available on the internet, and we put...
Lawless
Jan. 31, 2017
Miss The Weekend's UKTX? Hear It Here
XX “On Hold” Biffy Clyro “Flammable” Bastille “Blame” Blossoms “Honey Sweet” Lower Than Atlantis “Had Enough” Ed...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 31, 2017
Please Vote For Us
We ain't too proud to beg: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE vote for us in the Austin Chronicle Music Awards . It's an award...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 31, 2017
It's #Debbing Time
Deb is still out sick, so while she's sitting in bed, we thought we'd pay tribute to the way we all think about...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 30, 2017
Let's Make A Sex Bet!
When a listener like Jay In San Antonio comes to you and says, "Let's make a sex bet," you gotta say, "NO!" right...
John
Jan. 30, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Listen! I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something. (NEW) The Octopus Project – Wrong...
Goldfrapp
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 29, 2017
"There's a hundred-thousand streets in this city. You don't need to know the route. You give me a time and a place...
Underworld - "Slow Slippy"
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
(1/29/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Underworld
Let's make this real simple...today's catch of the day is 1 of 2 new Underworld songs off the recently released T2...
No Control Radio
Jan. 28, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/27/17
We invited our friends Marcy and Aaron from the Star of Texas Tattoo and Art Revival show in for tonight's show to...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
Movie Popcorn
Jason told us he and his girlfriend - did you know he has a girlfriend? - took a big step together. He ate popcorn...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
See Max Frost & Help Charity
Ever been at an awesome concert and said to yourself, "Man, I wish this were raising money for charity." (If not,...
101X
Jan. 25, 2017
Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to lately?
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to? Well they've been busy. And a busy...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 25, 2017
VIDEOS: Deb's Puppies VS Jason's Concert
It ws a big weekend from everyone: Jason went to Chicago to see Alkaline Trio, and Deb started fostering puppies...
Lawless
Jan. 24, 2017
Replay UKTX: New Gorillaz, Ed Sheeran, Jesus & Mary Chain
Ed Sheeran “Castle On The Hill” Gorillaz “Hallelujah Money” Elbow “Magnificent (She Says)” Catfish and the...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 24, 2017
More Puppy Pictures!!!
As Deb has recently gone back to fostering puppies from Austin Pets Alive! we can all expect plenty of puppy...
101X
Jan. 23, 2017
Blue October & More Bands Are Playing A Free Music Fest in Houston!
Photo: Getty Images / Layne Murdoch Anybody up for a mini-road trip to Houston? In case you missed the news last...
John
Jan. 23, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Get in on the show! It has a ton of new music. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Deb's Fostering Puppies Again
Once again Deb's house is full of puppies. She's fostering two little guys right now: Juan Carlos and Luther. And...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Protests And Art And Dickmans - OH MY
This weekend Jason was in Chicago mostly for a concert, but since he took his girl friend - not his girlfriend,...
