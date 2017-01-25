Skip to main content
101X
Jan. 25, 2017
Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to lately?
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to? Well they've been busy. And a busy...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 25, 2017
VIDEOS: Deb's Puppies VS Jason's Concert
It ws a big weekend from everyone: Jason went to Chicago to see Alkaline Trio, and Deb started fostering puppies...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Jan. 24, 2017
Replay UKTX: New Gorillaz, Ed Sheeran, Jesus & Mary Chain
Ed Sheeran “Castle On The Hill” Gorillaz “Hallelujah Money” Elbow “Magnificent (She Says)” Catfish and the...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 24, 2017
More Puppy Pictures!!!
As Deb has recently gone back to fostering puppies from Austin Pets Alive! we can all expect plenty of puppy...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
101X
Jan. 23, 2017
Blue October & More Bands Are Playing A Free Music Fest in Houston!
Photo: Getty Images / Layne Murdoch Anybody up for a mini-road trip to Houston? In case you missed the news last...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
John
Jan. 23, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Get in on the show! It has a ton of new music. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Deb's Fostering Puppies Again
Once again Deb's house is full of puppies. She's fostering two little guys right now: Juan Carlos and Luther. And...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 23, 2017
Protests And Art And Dickmans - OH MY
This weekend Jason was in Chicago mostly for a concert, but since he took his girl friend - not his girlfriend,...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 22, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 22, 2017
"As your attorney, I advise you to take a hit out of the little brown bottle in my shaving kit. You won't need...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 22, 2017
(1/22/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Gorillaz
Today's catch is a brand new track from Gorillaz (co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett ). and is their first...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
No Control Radio
Jan. 21, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/20/17
So many people seem to be struggling with something today, politics? Not what we do on Friday nights, I hope that...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Jan. 19, 2017
Hear Sunday's UKTX Again
Blossoms “Honey Sweet” XX “On Hold” Biffy Clyro “Howl” Bastille “Blame” Courteeners “The 17th” Metronomy “Hang Me...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 19, 2017
Please Vote For Us
We ain't too proud to beg: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE vote for us in the Austin Chronicle Music Awards . It's an award...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 18, 2017
Putting A Shirt On Jason's Body
Before the Christmas break, amid all the t-shirt hysteria , Jason ordered a t-shirt with "I Have A Girlfriend"...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 17, 2017
Strangers In Deb's Home
Let's go back to the long, long ago of last week. Deb told us a story about how she ran into a cyclist with her...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
John
Jan. 16, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Hey there! Check out the show. I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something. Tres Oui –...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 15, 2017
"There are few things as fetching as a bruised ego on a beautiful Angel." - Joseph - SOS (Overboard) ** - Daft...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 15, 2017
(1/15/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Bonobo
Today's catch is a simply magnificent new track from Simon Green, or better know as Bonobo . He was born and...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
No Control Radio
Jan. 14, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/13/17
It's Friday the 13th and I don't care...infact I don't think I even mentioned it once during the show, mainly...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Jan. 12, 2017
UKTX: Episode 1 of '17 Streams Below
New year, new routines--and I forgot part of mine. Here's the latest UKTX, from last weekend, featuring some...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Concert Calendar
Jan
27
Cloud Cult
07:00pm
@ ANTONES
On Sale
Upcoming
Jan
27
Mike Doughty
Jan
28
Dawes
Feb
1
Reel Big Fish and Anti Flag
Feb
10
Young the Giant: 101X Concert Series
Feb
10
Dashboard Confessional
Feb
11
Young the Giant: 101X Concert Series
View All Calendars
Trending Articles This Week
1
Putting A Shirt On Jason's Body
297
Views
2
Protests And Art And Dickmans - OH MY
258
Views
3
More Puppy Pictures!!!
209
Views
4
Deb's Fostering Puppies Again
207
Views
5
Please Vote For Us
206
Views
101X POLL
How do you feel about polls?
For.
17%
Opposed.
4%
Abstain.
4%
I'll vote in them if I don't have to sign in first.
74%
Total votes: 46
Older polls
