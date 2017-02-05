Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Search form
Search
Search
Music
Music
Where to Listen
Recently Played
Jason & Deb
Jason & Deb
Blog
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
Deb's Diary
Alex's Blog
Get Involved
Intern w/ J&D
On-Air
On-Air
DJs
Jason and Deb
Lawless
Toby
Trevin (Xposure)
John Laird (Homegrown)
Shows
Show Schedule
The Morning X
No Control
Chillville
Hypersonic
Pics/Vids
Pics/Vids
Media Gallery
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Podcasts
Jason and Deb
No Control
Calendars
Calendars
Concert Calendars
101X Concerts
Chillville Concerts
No Control Concerts
Homegrown Live
Event Calendars
Community Calendar
Events and Appearances
Contests
Contests
Latest Contests
101X UNITED
More
More
101X United
Contact Us
Community Impact
Work with Us
Internships
Music
Music
Where to Listen
Recently Played
Jason & Deb
Jason & Deb
Blog
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
Deb's Diary
Alex's Blog
Get Involved
Intern w/ J&D
On-Air
On-Air
DJs
Jason and Deb
Lawless
Toby
Trevin (Xposure)
John Laird (Homegrown)
Shows
Show Schedule
The Morning X
No Control
Chillville
Hypersonic
Pics/Vids
Pics/Vids
Media Gallery
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Podcasts
Jason and Deb
No Control
Calendars
Calendars
Concert Calendars
101X Concerts
Chillville Concerts
No Control Concerts
Homegrown Live
Event Calendars
Community Calendar
Events and Appearances
Contests
Contests
Latest Contests
101X UNITED
More
More
101X United
Contact Us
Community Impact
Work with Us
Internships
Advertisement
Advertisement
101X Concert Series
Young The Giant @ 101X...
Xcursion Hangout Fest 2017
Homegrown Live FEB 16
Join 101x UNITED
Previous
Pause
Next
Chillville
Feb. 05, 2017
Chillville Playlist - February 5, 2017
"I always figured when I got older, God would sorta come into my life somehow. And he didn't. I don't blame him...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Feb. 05, 2017
(2/5/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Jamiroquai
Today's catch comes from the Funk/electronic/dance band out of the UK know as Jamiroquai . They have a new album...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Feb. 03, 2017
VIDEO: K. Flay Annnounces LP Plans, Delivers New Song
Photo: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison K. Flay released a new song overnight to follow her uber-successful "Blood...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Feb. 03, 2017
Depeche Mode Releases Poignant New Single
Depeche Mode/Columbia Records/Sony Music Almost 40 years into their legendary career, Depeche Mode continue to...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
101X
Feb. 01, 2017
Watch Local Natives Perform "Villainy" on The Late Late Show
Photo: YouTube Well it looks like Local Natives haven't been taking things slow since we last saw them at 101x's...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Jason and Deb
Feb. 01, 2017
Stupid Super Bowl Bets
Every year when the Super Bowl comes up, we find the stupidest prop bets available on the internet, and we put...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Jan. 31, 2017
Miss The Weekend's UKTX? Hear It Here
XX “On Hold” Biffy Clyro “Flammable” Bastille “Blame” Blossoms “Honey Sweet” Lower Than Atlantis “Had Enough” Ed...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 31, 2017
Please Vote For Us
We ain't too proud to beg: PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE vote for us in the Austin Chronicle Music Awards . It's an award...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 31, 2017
It's #Debbing Time
Deb is still out sick, so while she's sitting in bed, we thought we'd pay tribute to the way we all think about...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 30, 2017
Let's Make A Sex Bet!
When a listener like Jay In San Antonio comes to you and says, "Let's make a sex bet," you gotta say, "NO!" right...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
John
Jan. 30, 2017
Homegrown Replay
Listen! I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need something. (NEW) The Octopus Project – Wrong...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 29, 2017
"There's a hundred-thousand streets in this city. You don't need to know the route. You give me a time and a place...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Chillville
Jan. 29, 2017
(1/29/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - Underworld
Let's make this real simple...today's catch of the day is 1 of 2 new Underworld songs off the recently released T2...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
No Control Radio
Jan. 28, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/27/17
We invited our friends Marcy and Aaron from the Star of Texas Tattoo and Art Revival show in for tonight's show to...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
Movie Popcorn
Jason told us he and his girlfriend - did you know he has a girlfriend? - took a big step together. He ate popcorn...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Jason and Deb
Jan. 27, 2017
See Max Frost & Help Charity
Ever been at an awesome concert and said to yourself, "Man, I wish this were raising money for charity." (If not,...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
101X
Jan. 25, 2017
Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to lately?
Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter Wondering what Arcade Fire has been up to? Well they've been busy. And a busy...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 25, 2017
VIDEOS: Deb's Puppies VS Jason's Concert
It ws a big weekend from everyone: Jason went to Chicago to see Alkaline Trio, and Deb started fostering puppies...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Lawless
Jan. 24, 2017
Replay UKTX: New Gorillaz, Ed Sheeran, Jesus & Mary Chain
Ed Sheeran “Castle On The Hill” Gorillaz “Hallelujah Money” Elbow “Magnificent (She Says)” Catfish and the...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Jason and Deb
Jan. 24, 2017
More Puppy Pictures!!!
As Deb has recently gone back to fostering puppies from Austin Pets Alive! we can all expect plenty of puppy...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Load more
On Air
6:28pm
"Adventure Of A Lifetime"
by
Coldplay
6:26pm
"She's Out Of Her Mind"
by
Blink-182
6:17pm
"Scar Tissue"
by
Red Hot Chili Peppers
6:13pm
"I Wish You Were Here"
by
Incubus
6:10pm
"Unsteady"
by
X Ambassadors
View More
Listen Live
Advertisement
101X Videos
Concert Calendar
Feb
10
Young the Giant: 101X Concert Series
07:00pm
@ STUBB'S BBQ
Sold Out
Upcoming
Feb
10
Dashboard Confessional
Feb
11
Young the Giant: 101X Concert Series
Feb
14
AFI @ Emo's
Feb
16
Homegrown Live
Feb
17
Yonder Mountain String Band
Feb
28
Moose Blood
View All Calendars
RECENT PHOTOS
View All Galleries
Contests
View All
Trending Articles This Week
1
It's #Debbing Time
1,792
Views
2
Let's Make A Sex Bet!
390
Views
3
Stupid Super Bowl Bets
358
Views
4
Chillville Playlist - January 29, 2017
148
Views
5
Please Vote For Us
128
Views
101X POLL
How do you feel about polls?
For.
17%
Opposed.
4%
Abstain.
4%
I'll vote in them if I don't have to sign in first.
74%
Total votes: 46
Older polls
Advertisement
101X Links
Home
Music
Jason and Deb
On-Air
Multimedia
Contests
Other Links
Terms of Use
Contest Rules
Copyright Policy
Privacy Policy
Work With Us
Contact
2016 EEO Report
Public File
Connect
Find us on:
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.