John
Jan. 09, 2017
Homegrown Replay
The show is back! Listen for new tunes from Tres Qui, Ty Richards and Pollen Rx, plus tracks from rad bands with...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 09, 2017
Sit Stay Day 2017
The folks at Emancipet have a simple philosophy for the impending holiday of Valentine's Day (yes, it's coming...
ChillVille
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 8, 2017
"Maximum effort." - Chrome Sparks - All Or Nothing - De Lux - Better At Making Time - Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (...
London Grammar
Chillville
Jan. 08, 2017
(1/8/17) Monty's Catch of the Day - London Grammar
Today's catch is a brand new track from the London trio, London Grammar . The song is called " Rooting for You ",...
No Control Radio
Jan. 07, 2017
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/6/17
Our first show of 2017 gets us back to 'normal,' well kind of, you know what I mean, we bring the latest metal, a...
Jason and Deb
Jan. 06, 2017
The Gift Of A Lifetime??
We've got to admit something shameful. We're pretty much obsessed with an As Seen On TV product. You may have even...
Chillville
Chillville
Jan. 04, 2017
Chillville Playlist - January 1, 2017
Best Songs of 2016! - The xx - On Hold - Bonobo - Kerala - Frenship - Capsize (ft. Emily Warren) - Sampha - Blood...
Chillville
Chillville
Jan. 03, 2017
Chillville Playlist - December 25, 2016
Best Albums of 2016! - Cliff Martinez - Runway (#37 - The Neon Demon: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Banks...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Alex's Turtle Shell
Even though Alex's birthday is the day before Jason's... and that was a month ago... Jason gave Alex a very...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 29, 2016
Jason And Aiden Go To Harlem
For Christmas Jason got his nephew Aiden tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters. Which is interesting, because...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 28, 2016
Fangs For Phones
Did you get an awesome phone for Christmas? Probably not. But there's good news. We've got a Sony Xperia X...
Lawless
Dec. 23, 2016
Stream UKTX: The Best of '16 Show
As I suppose you'll have better things to do on Chrimbo (as the Brits say) & New Years mornings, I'm posting...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 20, 2016
Orangetheory Fitness - The Testimonials
We've been going on and on about Orangetheory Fitness, who just helped a bunch of listeners lose a bunch of weight...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 20, 2016
Nick's Busted Face - The Video
We told you recently that Nick had quite the little adventure getting drunk, then walking from his house to the...
Lawless
Dec. 19, 2016
Sunday's UKTX Included New XX, Blossoms, Rag'n'Bone Man
Miss Sunday's UKTX? Here's another listen: Bastille “Blame” Blossoms “Honey Sweet” Courteeners “The 17th” Biffy...
John
Dec. 19, 2016
Homegrown Replay
Here's the second part of my Homegrown favs from 2016! I'm available via Facebook , Twitter or email if you need...
Justice
Chillville
Dec. 18, 2016
Chillville Playlist - December 18, 2016
"I've come back for you... to remind you of something. Something you once knew...That this world is not real. To...
Flume - "My Boo"
Chillville
Dec. 18, 2016
(12/18/16) Monty's Catch of the Day - Flume
This is the last "catch of the day" of 2016, so I decided to make it a fun one...and it just so happened that...
No Control Radio
Dec. 17, 2016
NO CONTROL Radio Replay 12/16/16
With the coming of the holiday season, biting back with some loud music seems appropriate, right? Iknwo we are all...
Jason and Deb
Dec. 16, 2016
Christmas Came Early This Year
Even though Christmas is over a week away, we decided to exchange presents early, since Deb was going out of town...
